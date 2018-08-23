LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) SVP Jeff Reibel Sells 1,921 Shares

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $180,804.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.76. 2,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.65 and a fifty-two week high of $97.96.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.03 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LHC Group to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on LHC Group to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark set a $110.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LHC Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 101,854 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in LHC Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

