Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Macquarie cut Liberty Global PLC Class A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Get Liberty Global PLC Class A alerts:

LBTYA opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.58. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 41,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,208,916.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,073.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Fries purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 671,905 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,773.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,329,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,234,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,286 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,713,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,746 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,946,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,516,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global PLC Class A Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.