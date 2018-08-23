Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News headlines about Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Global PLC Class C earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.9598916590318 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global PLC Class C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $26.28 on Thursday. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Liberty Global PLC Class C Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

