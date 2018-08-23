Liberum Capital Boosts Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) Price Target to GBX 567

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 557 ($7.12) to GBX 567 ($7.25) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 515 ($6.58) to GBX 525 ($6.71) in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.71) price target (up from GBX 520 ($6.65)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Numis Securities downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 480 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 505.09 ($6.46).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 486.50 ($6.22) on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 282 ($3.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 596.70 ($7.63).

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 8.90 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 57.71% and a net margin of 15.62%.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Robert Fenwick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.62), for a total value of £259,000 ($331,075.04).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

