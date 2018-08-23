Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,841 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.1% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 63.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 164.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coffee company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

In related news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 5,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $394,600.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

