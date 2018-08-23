Lincoln National Corp Has $457,000 Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 159.9% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $55.24 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

