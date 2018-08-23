Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 420,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 167,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

