Lionsgate (LGF) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank

Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lionsgate in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a $26.09 rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Lionsgate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lionsgate currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

Get Lionsgate alerts:

Shares of Lionsgate stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Lionsgate has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Lionsgate

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lionsgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionsgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.