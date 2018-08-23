Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.12). Liquidity Services reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 11.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $10.00 price target on Liquidity Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 60,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $421,952.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 958,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 69,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,306,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 114,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,632,000 after buying an additional 214,894 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

