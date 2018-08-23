Livexlive Media (LIVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIVX opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Livexlive Media has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $11.11.

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

