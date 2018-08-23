Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 23,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $352.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.02.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $321.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $291.52 and a 1 year high of $363.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

