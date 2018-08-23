LogMeIn (LOGM) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News stories about LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LogMeIn earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.1566619761697 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. LogMeIn has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. analysts forecast that LogMeIn will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.10.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $1,366,878.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO W. Sean Ford sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $163,205.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $473,143.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,003 shares of company stock worth $7,834,394. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

