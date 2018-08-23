Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $395,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Stock

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $207,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 113.1% during the first quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 9,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.68 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.74%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.01.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $60,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,815.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

