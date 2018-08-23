Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $423,000 in FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5,707.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 134,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 131,841 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCFS. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.48. FirstCash Inc has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.01 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

FirstCash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

