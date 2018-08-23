Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 106,560 Shares of SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 106,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 216,534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 154,511 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,820,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. KLR Group cut shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

In related news, CFO James P. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn A. Peterson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,232.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $9.83 on Thursday. SRC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.87 million. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

