LSV Asset Management Has $24.08 Million Position in HCI Group Inc (HCI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of HCI Group worth $24,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter worth $174,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter worth $236,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

HCI opened at $40.61 on Thursday. HCI Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $382.71 million, a PE ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

