LSV Asset Management Purchases 167,100 Shares of AES Corp (AES)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AES were worth $25,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,141,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of AES by 259.0% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 568,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 409,823 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of AES by 70.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 71,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 182.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. AES Corp has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). AES had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut AES from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

