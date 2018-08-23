LSV Asset Management Sells 475,861 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 826,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,861 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $29,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $236,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Christopher R. Christensen sold 84,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,180,370.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher R. Christensen sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $794,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,453 shares of company stock worth $4,037,819. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $40.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.61 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Several research firms have commented on ENSG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.