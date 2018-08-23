Luby’s (LUB) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.11

Media headlines about Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luby’s earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.6997202816824 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Luby’s stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,880. Luby’s has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, and Luby's Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise.

