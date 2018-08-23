Lucara Diamond (LUC) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.45 price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of Lucara Diamond in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Shares of LUC stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$2.16. 155,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,361. Lucara Diamond has a one year low of C$1.97 and a one year high of C$2.91.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine covering an area of 15.3 km2, as well as three prospecting licenses located in Botswana. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

