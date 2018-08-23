Lucia Wealth Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,423,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,932,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $56.32 on Thursday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axis Capital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 target price on Axis Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Axis Capital from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In related news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $148,725.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,409.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

