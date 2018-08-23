Luminex Co. (LMNX) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC trimmed its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Luminex comprises 3.4% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Luminex worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,907,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,552,000 after buying an additional 348,940 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 810.0% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 227,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 202,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Luminex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 100,370 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,889,000 after buying an additional 98,190 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminex alerts:

NASDAQ LMNX traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $27.95. 1,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,357. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Luminex had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 40,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,265,930.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 491,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,240,415.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 17,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $472,360.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,332 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Luminex from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “$33.58” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.