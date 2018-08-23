LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $11.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

NYSE LYB opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.34 and a 1 year high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

