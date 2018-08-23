M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Chairman Larry A. Mizel Sells 10,000 Shares

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 121,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,891.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.64. 330,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,259. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $749.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.27 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 17.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $948,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $2,249,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.