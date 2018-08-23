Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Position in Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Akorn in the first quarter worth about $25,964,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Akorn by 19,567.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 689,753 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in Akorn in the first quarter worth about $9,439,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Akorn by 58.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 712,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 262,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akorn by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,728,000 after acquiring an additional 257,988 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Akorn from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akorn in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

AKRX stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. Akorn, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Akorn Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

