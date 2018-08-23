Madison Investment Holdings Inc. Has $548,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,002 shares during the quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $139.63 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird set a $155.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Argus dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.94.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

