Madison Investment Holdings Inc. Sells 1,444 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Progressive by 82.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 8,571.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 114.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Progressive to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of PGR opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $67.63.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $808,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,205 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

