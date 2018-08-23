Madison Square Garden (MSG) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) had its price target increased by analysts at Guggenheim to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.29.

Shares of NYSE MSG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.25. The company had a trading volume of 103,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $205.22 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.06. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 837.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

