Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magic Software Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.66. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.59%. equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 99,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 354.5% in the first quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 170,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 133,276 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

