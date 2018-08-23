Magnet Hits Market Capitalization of $247,207.00 (MAG)

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Magnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Magnet has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Magnet has a market cap of $247,207.00 and $7,127.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019394 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 212% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001095 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnet Profile

Magnet (CRYPTO:MAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 33,470,785 coins and its circulating supply is 33,220,785 coins. The official website for Magnet is magnetwork.io. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Magnet

Magnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

