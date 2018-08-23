Magnum (MGM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $100.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Magnum has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Magnum has a total market cap of $2,868.00 and approximately $100.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00262092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00148313 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00032381 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,452,106 coins and its circulating supply is 4,452,106 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

