MainSource Financial Group Inc. (MSFG) Holdings Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MainSource Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MainSource Financial Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MainSource Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 611,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,845,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 301,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 242,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,887,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 144,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MainSource Financial Group stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MainSource Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $41.07.

MainSource Financial Group Profile

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

