Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $14.09 Million Holdings in Banc of California Inc (BANC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,756 shares during the quarter. Banc of California comprises approximately 0.9% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,664,000 after buying an additional 84,855 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 7.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 749,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 643,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $11,731,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 448.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 493,450 shares during the last quarter.

BANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. FIG Partners raised shares of Banc of California from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Banc of California news, Director W Kirk Wycoff sold 274,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $5,480,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Banc of California Inc has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.67 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

