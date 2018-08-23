Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Raymond James (RJF)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $135,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $142,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $203,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $220,167.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RJF opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

