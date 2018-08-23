Marc H. Baer Sells 10,000 Shares of Air Lease Corp (AL) Stock

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) EVP Marc H. Baer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $462,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,022.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,730,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,398,000 after buying an additional 174,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,509,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,490,000 after buying an additional 178,070 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 39.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,411,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,198,000 after buying an additional 681,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 122.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,435,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after buying an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

