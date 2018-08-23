Marietta Investment Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 103,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 39,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

