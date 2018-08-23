Markel Co. (MKL) Holdings Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Markel were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Markel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Markel by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its position in shares of Markel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 7,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL stock opened at $1,213.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $995.30 and a 52 week high of $1,228.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.28 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total transaction of $108,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,790,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.20, for a total transaction of $239,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,089,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,300 shares of company stock worth $1,470,828. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,237.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.