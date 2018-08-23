Marston’s’ (MARS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report released on Monday.

MARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 115 ($1.47) to GBX 105 ($1.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 115 ($1.47) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 116.36 ($1.49).

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 93.55 ($1.20) on Monday. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 99.85 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 147.70 ($1.89).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

