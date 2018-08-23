Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 20,202 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.17% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,177,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,323,000 after acquiring an additional 952,968 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $70,804,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $29,159,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $27,105,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $23,219,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.

In related news, SVP Michelle Lohmeier sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $298,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,130.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Chadwell sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,987.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,251 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPR opened at $87.08 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

