Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Bunge Ltd (BG)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167,746 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.19% of Bunge worth $18,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bunge by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bunge by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bunge to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $289,776.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

