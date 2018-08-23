Masari (MSR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,580.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Masari has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $4,580.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 7,015,734 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.