Matrix Service (MTRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.20

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 6486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several research firms recently commented on MTRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Matrix Service from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matrix Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $540.36 million, a PE ratio of -2,165.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Ryan sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $52,567.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,170 shares of company stock worth $2,456,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Matrix Service by 78.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in Matrix Service by 17.2% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $2,807,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

