MB Financial Inc (MBFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.91 Million

Analysts forecast that MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) will announce sales of $238.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $243.00 million. MB Financial reported sales of $252.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MB Financial will report full-year sales of $972.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $963.10 million to $985.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $996.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $973.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MB Financial.

Get MB Financial alerts:

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $247.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.37 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

MBFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MB Financial to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. MB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MBFI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 369,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. MB Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $51.59.

In related news, Director Karen J. May sold 4,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $219,072.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,909. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of MB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MB Financial (MBFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.