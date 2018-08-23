McDermott International Inc (MDR) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162,963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.

MDR stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.81. McDermott International Inc has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $27.21.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. research analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDermott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

