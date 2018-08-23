McKesson Co. (MCK) Position Lifted by Golub Group LLC

Golub Group LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,036,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,241 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,764,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,787,000. Natixis increased its stake in McKesson by 478.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 303,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 251,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in McKesson by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 501,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after purchasing an additional 240,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.03. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,006. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $122.63 and a 12-month high of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $52.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on McKesson to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.30.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

