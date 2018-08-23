Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Medical Properties Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5511143230703 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

MPW opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.72 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 44.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $50,316.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $515,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,409,868.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,409 shares of company stock worth $788,467. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

