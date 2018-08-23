Medpace (MEDP) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.06

Press coverage about Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Medpace earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.3686653105248 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Medpace stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Medpace had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Medpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $281,261,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $445,531.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285,662 shares of company stock valued at $472,463,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.