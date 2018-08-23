Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Given a $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has been given a $74.00 price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $189.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,255,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 84.3% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.