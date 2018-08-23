Merculet Market Cap Achieves $2.79 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Merculet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, OKEx and Rfinex. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $39,467.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Merculet has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00263614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00148361 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00032294 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010356 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,712,464,830 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, Rfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

