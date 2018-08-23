Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGU opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 249 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

